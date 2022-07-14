16-year-old Ferrysburg drowning victim identified as Mona Shores football player

Ryan Leany, 16, was visiting North Beach in Ferrysburg last evening with a church youth group when he got swept away by the waves.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 16-year-old boy who drowned at North Beach Park on Wednesday evening has been identified as Ryan Leany, a football player for Mona Shores High School.

Mona Shores Public Schools sent out a message to families in the district, notifying them of Leany's death:

Sailor Families-

With incredible sadness I must share news of a terrible loss to our school community. MSHS Junior Ryan Leany drowned in Ottawa County yesterday.

The loss of a student brings incredible heartache and sadness. Please keep Ryan’s family, our students, and staff in your thoughts. As news like this hits everyone differently please know that we will have support in place for those that need it.

We will have support available for students at the high school this week from 8-3. If you, your student, or your family need anything we are here to support. Call the High School Counseling Office at (231) 332-8453 or email your High School Counselor if we can support in any way.

Leany was going to be starting his Junior year at Mona Shores High School in the fall. He played football for the high school, wearing #80 on his jersey.

Leany was also said to be very involved in the school community and was a member of band and the robotics team.

Leany was at North Beach Park on Wednesday evening with a local youth church group when he was swept away by the waves.

First responders were called out to a water rescue around 7:45 p.m. and found his body nearly an hour later.

A group of teens entered the water in a marked swim zone, but lake conditions were so rough they were pushed out of the area.

Leany was swept away and began to struggle in the water. Beachgoers attempted to help, but were unable to reach Leany in time.

First responders found the boy and attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Leany was one of several people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Wednesday. A 7-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man also drowned in the waters off North Beach in South Haven the same evening.

