16-year-old girl found dead in basement in Barry County after house fire

Authorities said the fire was believed to have been started by candles after the house had lost power.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A teen girl is dead after she was found in a basement following a house fire Tuesday morning, the Barry County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 4:15 a.m., first responders were sent to a home in Delton that had caught fire.

Crews found the 16-year-old girl dead in the basement.

Investigators believe the fire may have been started by burning candles due to the house losing power.

The incident remains under investigation.

Storms rolling across Michigan overnight Monday left about 10,000 without power. The counties most heavily impacted by outages are Kent, Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson and Branch counties.

