16-year-old killed, another teen wounded in Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

Shots were fired from an unknown vehicle before it sped away.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday killed one teenager and left another in critical but stable condition, police say.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gull Road. Police say a dark, unknown sport utility vehicle drove by a group of people walking in the area. Shots were fired from the vehicle before it sped away.

A short time after the shooting, police say they were notified that a 16-year-old boy had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in critical but stable condition.

It was initially thought here was just one victim in the shooting, but police say a second victim – a 16-year-old Kalamazoo girl – was found in the area. She had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police say.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.