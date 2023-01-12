x
16-year-old suffers minor injuries after rollover crash on SB US-131

According to witnesses, a 16-year-old driver was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, driving off the road and into a building.
Credit: MSP West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a a rollover crash on southbound US-131 at 76th Street.

The teen sustained only minor injuries. 

The southbound ramp to 76th Street was closed for investigation and cleanup, but has since reopened.

