16-year-old suffers minor injuries after rollover crash on SB US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a a rollover crash on southbound US-131 at 76th Street.
According to witnesses, a 16-year-old driver was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, driving off the road and into a building.
The teen sustained only minor injuries.
The southbound ramp to 76th Street was closed for investigation and cleanup, but has since reopened.
