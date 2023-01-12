16-year-old suffers minor injuries after rollover crash on SB US-131

According to witnesses, a 16-year-old driver was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, driving off the road and into a building.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a a rollover crash on southbound US-131 at 76th Street.

According to witnesses, a 16-year-old driver was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, driving off the road and into a building.

The teen sustained only minor injuries.

The southbound ramp to 76th Street was closed for investigation and cleanup, but has since reopened.

Grand Rapids troopers are on the scene of a rollover crash on S/B US-131 at 76th. According to witnesses, the 16-year-old driver was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed, lost control, went off the road and struck a building. Thankfully, the driver only had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/S5wnDbbl8T — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) January 12, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.