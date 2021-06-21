160 jobs coming to new Walker Speedrack Products plant

The project is expected to generate 164 new jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was at the event and thanked the company for their investment in the state.

WALKER, Mich. — Monday in Walker Speedrack Products Group held a groundbreaking at a new manufacturing facility in Walker.

The new facility is expected to generate 164 new jobs for West Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was at the event and thanked the company for their continued investment in the state.

"This new facility strengthens Speedrack’s presence in West Michigan and further underscores the importance of our state’s talented manufacturing workforce," Whitmer said. "With the help of companies like Speedrack, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

Speedrack Products Group Ltd. is a provider of pallet racking and storage systems. The company has been around for more than 50 years.

The company established its first headquarters in Sparta in 1989 and today employs 278 people between its Sparta and Quincy locations.

Michigan was chosen over a competing site in Indiana with the support of an $820,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“We are very excited to welcome Speedrack and their employees to Walker,” said Gary Carey, Jr., Mayor of Walker.

