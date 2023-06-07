17-year-old dead in Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

Deputies are now searching for a vehicle that may be connected to the shooting. They say it's a gray 2023 Hyundai Tucson with Indiana license plate FL770ACY.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo, the Public Safety Department says. The suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Stockbridge Avenue. Officers found a teen in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

They attempted medical treatment and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police have identified him as Markii Jerrell Robinson.

Deputies are now searching for a vehicle that may be connected to the shooting. They say it's a gray 2023 Hyundai Tucson with Indiana license plate FL770ACY.

The vehicle is reported stolen. Occupants should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139, or submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

