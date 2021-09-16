17-year-old ejected, critically injured in rollover crash

Police say the girl had been driving northbound when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 17-year-old Conklin girl was critically injured Thursday evening in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Polkton Township.

Police say the crash happened on 68th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The girl had been driving northbound when she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times and she was ejected, police say.

She was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with critical injuries.

Investigation suggests that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.