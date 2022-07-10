17-year-old girl ejected from car in two-vehicle crash in Lowell Twp.

The crash caused a truck to roll and a 17-year-old girl to be ejected. She is now hospitalized with serious injuries.

LOWELL, Michigan — A 17-year-old girl from Lowell is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Lowell Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 11:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and Foreman Street.

Police say a 16-year-old from Alto was driving a truck on Foreman Street when they failed to stop at a stop sign, getting hit by a 20-year-old man from Belmont driving southbound on Alden Nash Avenue.

The crash caused the truck to roll and a 17-year-old girl to be ejected. She was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where she is in stable condition, but is being treated for serious injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.

If you have information on this crash, you're asked to call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information anonymously.

