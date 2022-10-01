Girl, 17, hit by gunfire while sitting in car in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by gunfire near downtown Grand Rapids on Friday night, police say.
The teen was sitting in a car in the 900 block of Bridge Street NW when she heard shots near her. She soon realized she was hit, police say.
Officers found her at a nearby hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no information on a suspect at this time, police say. The case is still under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
