Girl, 17, hit by gunfire while sitting in car in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by gunfire near downtown Grand Rapids on Friday night, police say.

The teen was sitting in a car in the 900 block of Bridge Street NW when she heard shots near her. She soon realized she was hit, police say.

Officers found her at a nearby hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on a suspect at this time, police say. The case is still under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

