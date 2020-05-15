17-year-old killed in three car crash in Southeast Grand Rapids

Police responded to reports of a multiple vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Watkins Street SE and Dallas Avenue SE.

A 17-year-old has died after a three car crash on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, according to police.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle fled on foot and has not yet been located. A second vehicle also left the scene and the empty vehicle was found shortly after.

A passenger in the first vehicle was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. The victim was a 17-year-old female from Grand Rapids and her name is not being released at this time.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit:

Ofc Frank Barthel, 616-456-3938 / fbarthel@grcity.us

Ofc. Andy Bingel 616-456-3414 / acbingel@grcity.us

Ofc. Justin Ewald 616-456-4282 / jewald@grcity.us

