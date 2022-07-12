17-year-old dead after shooting in Battle Creek

Multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Arbor Pointe Townhomes.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Battle Creek Monday evening.

The Battle Creek Police Department says dispatchers started receiving calls for multiple gunshots in the area of Arbor Pointe Townhomes, which is off of Jackson Street W near N. 20th Street.

That's where police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.

First responders rushed him to a hospital, but his injuries were too severe. He died at the hospital.

Authorities said they're continuing to investigate and have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at 269-966-3322 or 269-781-0911, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

