Morticia, a 17-year-old, female warthog at the John Ball Zoo has died.

The zoo posted about the warthog on Twitter saying,"We were honored to have her as a part of our family, and glad she had the opportunity to show many visitors just how beautiful and amazing warthogs are."

We are very sad to announce the passing of Morticia, our female warthog, at the age of 17. We were honored to have her as a part of our family, and glad she had the opportunity to show many visitors just how beautiful and amazing warthogs are. pic.twitter.com/Dwxh1nc4Nn — John Ball Zoo (@JBZOOGR) November 29, 2018

On Facebook the zoo posted that Morticia was in good health, but she was older and had overcome some large health-related hurdles over the past few years. According to the Facebook post, the warthog has been with the John Ball Zoo since 2002.

