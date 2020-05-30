18-month-old girl struck by vehicle in Muskegon County

The child was struck by a motor vehicle in the driveway while the vehicle was backing up.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a non-traffic accident Saturday that resulted in the serious injury of an 18-month-old girl.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. at the 2200-Block of Strand Road.

According to the press release, the child was struck by a motor vehicle in the driveway while the vehicle was backing up.

The 18-month-old was transported to Hackley Hospital and was later taken to DeVos Hospital for serious injuries.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

