18-year-old hospitalized after crashing car into building in Crockery Twp.

Investigators say she had a medical emergency that caused her to drive off the road.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old has been hospitalized Sunday afternoon after crashing her car into a building, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Crockery Township, near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Main Street.

Investigators say she was driving eastbound on Cleveland Street when she suffered a medical emergency, causing her to drive off the road and crash into the building. They add that the collision brought major damage to the building and the Subaru Legacy.

Deputies say the victim from Spring Lake was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with minor injuries.

The Crockery Township Fire Department also assisted to clear the scene.

