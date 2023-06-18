Young man dies, another arrested after Burger King parking lot shooting

Police found the suspect, a 20-year-old Battle Creek man, using a K-9 after he ran from the scene. They also found a handgun discarded nearby.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Battle Creek Burger King, police say.

Calhoun County Dispatch received 911 calls about a shooting in the Burger King parking lot on West Columbia Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday. The suspect ran from the parking lot, but callers were able to give a description.

The 18-year-old Battle Creek man died from his injuries on the scene.

When officers arrived, they used a K-9 to track the suspect. Police found the 20-year-old Battle Creek man in the area of 30th and 31st streets between Territorial Road and Highland Boulevard.

A handgun was also discovered nearby, police say.

The man is lodged at Calhoun County Jail on several charges, including open murder.

Police say the men knew each other. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but an investigation is underway.

Officials say this shooting was unrelated to the murder investigation early Saturday morning near Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive, where a woman died from a gunshot wound. There are currently no updates on that case, police say.

