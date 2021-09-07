18-year-old killed by malfunctioning hangar garage door

Jordan Kamp was pronounced dead at the scene.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old man was killed Monday evening after a hangar garage door malfunctioned and fell on him.

Police say it happened in the 4300 block of 22 Mile Road NW around 7:30 p.m. at the property formerly used as the Tyrone Township Airport. Jordan Kamp, of Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene after the door struck him following a mechanical failure, police say.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the death was accidental. The investigation is ongoing.

