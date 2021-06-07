18-year-old killed in Grandville crash

Police say the woman was traveling eastbound on I-196 when she went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and lost control of the car.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a Grandville crash Sunday evening, police say.

The incident happened at around 9:06 p.m. on I-196, west of Chicago Drive. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was traveling eastbound on I-196 when she went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and lost control of the car before overturning and hitting a tree.

The woman was declared dead on scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

