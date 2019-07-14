KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Deputies responded to a two car crash in Byron Twp. around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Wilson Ave. at 92nd St. SW.

Deputies say a silver Ford Taurus was traveling east on 92nd St. The 18-year-old driver stopped at stop sign at Wilson Avenue and then proceeded into the intersection where a southbound Volvo hit the Taurus, killing the 18-year-old. The 18-year-old was the only occupant of the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation.

