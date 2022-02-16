x
18-year-old passenger dead, three others seriously injured after two-vehicle crash

A 19- and 41-year-old woman are both hospitalized with serious injuries, a 17-year-old is in critical condition and an 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has died and three others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Muskegon County, the Michigan State Police say.

Around 12:25 Wednesday afternoon, a Volkswagen and Ford F-150 crashed at the intersection of Apple Avenue and Carr Road in Eggleston Township. 

The 19-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and her backseat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, is also hospitalized and in critical condition. 

The front seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. 

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 41-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Her passenger, a 23-year-old woman, received minor injuries. 

Police say details are limited on what led up to the crash. The intersection reopened at 5 p.m.

