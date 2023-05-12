x
18-year-old man shot after road rage incident near U.S. 131

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a silver sedan and there were multiple people inside.
Credit: WZZM

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety say a road rage incident led to the shooting of an 18-year-old Friday night.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on 36th Street near US-131 during a road rage encounter. Police do not think the 18-year-olds injuries are life threatening.

They say there were multiple people in the suspect's vehicle, which they describe as a silver sedan.

If you have information concerning this incident, contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345, or https://www.silentobserver.org 

