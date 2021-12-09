18-year-old shot and killed in Fruitport Twp., suspect taken into custody

Police say a 21-year-old Fruitport man was taken into custody following the incident and is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail pending arraignment.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — An 18-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning in Fruitport Township.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Park Street and South 3rd Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:55 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old Norton Shores man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Police say a 21-year-old Fruitport man was taken into custody following the incident and is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail pending arraignment.

In a release, Sgt. Andrew Hunt said, “This incident is stemming from prior conflicts between the parties involved. There is not danger to the public.”

