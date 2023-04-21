18-year-old hospitalized with serious injuries after 3 vehicle crash in Ottawa Co.

The 17-year-old from West Olive driving the Silverado, and the 49-year-old from Saint Johns were both reported uninjured.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Grand Haven has been hospitalized after a three-car crash in Ottawa County Friday afternoon, says the Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Robinson Township. Deputies say the woman driving a 2005 Chevy Malibu was stopped on 144th Ave. and waited for traffic to clear to make a left turn when she was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevy Silverado.

The force of the hit caused the Malibu to surge forward into the oncoming lane where it then struck a 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

Deputies say the 18-year-old was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. She is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old from West Olive driving the Silverado, and the 49-year-old from Saint Johns were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. You are asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer if you have information.

