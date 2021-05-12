19-year-old hit, killed by train in Kalamazoo

Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Kalamazoo was stuck and killed by a train Tuesday night, police said.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to the incident at around 11:22 p.m. It happened near the area of E Michigan Avenue and Riverview.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old victim with severe injuries. Police said life-saving measures were performed, but the victim succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer 343-2100.

