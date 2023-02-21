'There will be a hole in Kent City's heart': Friend remembers 19-year-old killed in Walker crash

Logan McVicker has been described as a compassionate, kind person who went out of his way to help others.

WALKER, Mich. — Two days after a car crash killed 19-year-old Logan McVicker, friends are remembering him as a compassionate person who was always wanting to help others.

On Feb. 19, McVicker was driving northbound on US-131 in Walker when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. First responders attempted to save his life, but he later died at a hospital.

Now, McVicker is being remembered by friends.

Isaac Schnicke attended Kent City High School and was in the marching band with McVicker, where they both played tuba. After graduation, Schnicke helped teach the band and continued to work with McVicker.

Schnicke said McVicker was always kind and compassionate toward others. When another student who used a wheelchair wanted to join the marching band, McVicker didn't hesitate to help where he could.

"'I'll push you, I'm the biggest guy, I'll go out there, I'll push you.' And so he'd come off the football field, still in his football uniform on a Friday night, play in the show...He was phenomenal," Schnicke said. "I can't even express how bright of a light we just lost."

Schnicke said Logan was "loved by everyone," that he was often seen giving hugs and high fives in the hallways at school.

"You couldn't find someone that had an issue with Logan," he said. "There will be a hole in Kent City's heart."

Schnicke went on to encourage others to live as McVicker did, by helping others and spreading kindness.

"We don't know when our last day is, like there's no reason that we should go out of our way to hate. And I truly think that's something that Logan would want us to do."

A GoFundMe has been started by a close family friend to help support McVicker's family. It has already raised over $2,000 and can be found here.

