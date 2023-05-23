x
19-year-old thrown from motorcycle in crash with car in Walker

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Grand Rapids man, was thrown from his bike. He is seriously injured.
Credit: WZZM

WALKER, Michigan — A man is seriously injured after a crash in Walker Tuesday evening, the Police Department says.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Hillside Drive around 5 p.m. 

Police say a Honda motorcycle was driving south when it collided with a westbound Mercedes sedan in the intersection. 

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Grand Rapids man, was thrown from his bike. He is seriously injured.

    

