x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

2 arrested, 1 at large after Kent County cellphone store robbery

Police say two subjects were arrested after a foot chase Sunday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two subjects have been arrested and one is still at large after a robbery in Kent County Sunday.

Officers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at around 2 p.m. to a Verizon store, located at 325 84th Street SW, on reports of an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, officers were given a description of the suspect vehicle and the license plate. The vehicle fled eastbound on 84th Street, police say.

At around 2:10 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Garden Street and Cass Avenue SE. Police say the vehicle pulled into a drive in the 1200 block of Cass Avenue SE and the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police say two subjects were arrested after a foot chase and that a third subject is still at large.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 