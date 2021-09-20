2 arrested after fleeing police in Olive Twp.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody after fleeing from police in Olive Township Monday evening.
Police say a Volkswagen sedan was seen speeding in the area of US-31 and Bagley Street in West Olive around 8 p.m. The vehicle fled from police when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver and occupant were later taken into custody at a nearby residence. No one was injured in the incident.
