2 arrested after fleeing police in Olive Twp.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Haven Tribune
An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody after fleeing from police in Olive Township Monday evening.

Police say a Volkswagen sedan was seen speeding in the area of US-31 and Bagley Street in West Olive around 8 p.m. The vehicle fled from police when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver and occupant were later taken into custody at a nearby residence. No one was injured in the incident.

