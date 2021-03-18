2 bodies found following 2 housefires in Montcalm County

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 4200 block of West Fenwick Road around 7:50 a.m.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Two people are dead after a fire Thursday morning in Roland Township.

When crews arrived they found two homes burning. According to Michigan State Police, once the structures were extinguished, it was determined that the first home was occupied and a body was soon discovered.

After several hours of investigation, a second body was found, police said.

The identification of the dead is unknown at this time and police believe preliminary investigation considers the fire suspicious in nature. No other cause for the fire was given. Police said the investigation is on-going

