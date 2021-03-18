x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

2 bodies found following 2 housefires in Montcalm County

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 4200 block of West Fenwick Road around 7:50 a.m.
Credit: Michigan State Police

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Two people are dead after a fire Thursday morning in Roland Township. 

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 4200 block of West Fenwick Road around 7:50 a.m.

When crews arrived they found two homes burning. According to Michigan State Police, once the structures were extinguished, it was determined that the first home was occupied and a body was soon discovered. 

After several hours of investigation, a second body was found, police said. 

 The identification of the dead is unknown at this time and police believe  preliminary investigation considers the fire suspicious in nature. No other cause for the fire was given. Police said the investigation is on-going 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.   

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.