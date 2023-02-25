2 cannabis stores robbed in Lowell Saturday morning

Footage at the first break-in shows five people in a maroon Chevy Malibu drive up to the front of the store, break the door and enter the building, police say.

LOWELL, Mich. — Two cannabis stores in Lowell were robbed Saturday morning, the City of Lowell Police Department says.

The first robbery happened at Joyology on the 2300 block of West Main Street around 4:51 a.m. An alarm went off, sending officers to the store.

When they arrived, police said the front door was broken into and products were stolen.

Footage shows five people in a maroon Chevy Malibu drive up to the front of the store, break the door and enter the building, police say. It's unknown how much was lost in the incident at this time.

Around 7:56 a.m., another cannabis store called Exclusive, located on the 2300 block of West Main Street, was also robbed.

Police say two suspects entered from a broken window and were armed with handguns. They also took an undetermined amount of cash and products.

Both incidents are still under investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (616)897-7123 or Silent Observer at (616)744-2345.

