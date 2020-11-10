2 charged in Michigan plots served in US Marines

The Marines issued a statement saying officials are “aware of the circumstances surrounding” Daniel Harris and Joseph Morrison.

The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that two men charged in plots against Michigan’s government spent time in the military.

The Marines issued a statement saying officials are “aware of the circumstances surrounding” Daniel Harris and Joseph Morrison and will assist in any way in the investigation.

Harris is one of six men charged federally with conspiring to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The 26-year-old Morrison is one of seven men charged with terrorism in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and ignite a “civil war.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.