Water Rescue: 2 children rescued on inflatables 1 mile offshore

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee rescued two children who were stuck on an inflatable about 1 mile offshore from Platte River Point.

MANISTEE, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee are applauding their efforts in rescuing two children who were stuck about a mile offshore on Lake Michigan last week.

The two children were on a pair of inflatables battling six-foot waves when they were found by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard responded to a call that two children had gone adrift near Platte River Point just north of Frankfurt on Monday, July 10. A crew was doing a patrol near the report and responded to the call.

The Coast Guard says that they were able to rescue the children and returned them to shore where they were evaluated by EMS.

🛟RESCUE!🛥️ Last week on Monday, July 10th, 2023, Station Manistee received a report of 02 children on inflatables that... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

