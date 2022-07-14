7-year-old from Texas and 33-year-old from Ohio drowned in Lake Michigan Wednesday

A 7-year-old boy was found dead washed ashore on Wednesday and a missing 33-year-old man's body was found on Thursday.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A 7-year-old boy from Texas and a 33-year old man from Ohio are dead after rough water conditions at South Haven yesterday.

Officers were dispatched to North Beach in South Haven around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of several people struggling in the water and two people unaccounted for.

When first responders arrived on the scene, several young girls had already been pulled ashore by family members and beachgoers.

The authorities turned to looking for a 7-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man who were still missing.

Shortly after the search began, the 7-year-old was discovered washed up on the beach. The first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at Bronson Hospital.

Authorities kept searching for the 33-year-old man but the water was too rough for dive personnel to enter.

When conditions improved Thursday morning, dive teams were able to enter the water and the search resumed for the man.

Thursday afternoon the body of the 33-year-old Ohio man was found, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

A red flag was flying by North Pier at the time of the drownings, so the area was closed.

Two others died from drowning on Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy in the waters on North Beach in Ferrysburg, and a man in his 60s who authorities say probably slipped off his boat near the Grand Isle Marina in Grand Haven.

