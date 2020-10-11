2 Grand Haven schools to go virtual through Thanksgiving

While Ingall said cases have increased in these buildings, he also said contact tracing has been successful.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced Tuesday that two of its schools will be closing due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The school district notified community members that all students at Lakeshore Middle School (LMS) and Grand Haven High School (GHHS) will transition to online instruction beginning Friday, Nov. 13. Students are expected to return to the physical classroom on Monday, Nov. 30.

“Every day, our leadership team reviews district, building and classroom data to assess whether it is in the best interest of our students and staff to continue in-person instruction,” said GHAPS Superintendent Andrew Ingall. “While there is no evidence of an imminent outbreak in our buildings, we have seen a recent rise in the number of cases at LMS and GHHS. Therefore, the data supports a temporary move to online instruction for our middle and high school students.”

While Ingall said cases have increased in these buildings, he also said contact tracing has been successful and that GHAPS has not seen widespread COVID-19 transmission or hotspots in its school buildings.

“Though we have decided to temporarily move to online instruction for LMS and GHHS students, we see evidence that our protocols for masking, sanitizing, distancing and cohorting are effective in limiting the spread of the virus,” Ingall said.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.