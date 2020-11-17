2 guns found by TSA at Grand Rapids airport

According to TSA, the two incidents were unrelated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Two men with handguns were stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Sunday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

According to TSA, the incidents were unrelated. The first happened at around 5:45 a.m. and the second happened at around 12:45 p.m. In both incidents, TSA alerted airport police and officers removed the male travelers and confiscated the weapons.

“Holiday travel season is coming up soon and our officers continue to find firearms and prohibited items,” said Grand Rapid’s TSA Federal Security Director Roger Dubuc. “The safety and security of all travelers remain our top priority. Passengers should always know the whereabouts of their firearms.”

Civil penalties are issued by TSA to anyone who brings a gun to an airport checkpoint. According to a release from TSA, the first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

This is the 4th and 5th firearm detected at Gerald R. Ford this year. In 2019, 10 were detected by security.

