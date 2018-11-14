ORLEANS, Mich. - Two homes were completely destroyed and another two damaged after a fire in Ionia County Wednesday morning.

Multiple fire departments were called to a home on Catalpa Drive, near Long Lake, around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 14. As a result, the neighboring home also caught fire. Both were burned to the ground. The two homes on either side of those were also scorched.

It is unclear at this time how many people are displaced because of the fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

