2 hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash, power lines down in Tallmadge Twp.

The woman and 9-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people have been left hospitalized after a multiple vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tallmadge Township. The crash also caused power lines to fall, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Johnson Street. 

Deputies say a 20-year-old man from Rockford was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and was heading east when he came to face a stop sign. He collided with a 34-year-old woman from Coopersville who was driving a Dodge Caravan and heading north. Deputies say she was going north on 8th Avenue, which does not have a stop sign.

The crash pushed the cars into a utility pole, bringing down the pole and power lines which blocked the intersection, investigators say.

The woman was taken to the hospital by Life EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

A 9-year-old boy that was also inside the car was taken to DeVos Children's hospital with minor injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Silverado reported no injuries, as well as the other 20-year-old man from Marne that was a passenger.

Deputies say the intersection will remain to be shut down until further notice to clear the scene and get the power lines back up.

