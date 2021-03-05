2 injured after separate shootings overnight in Grand Rapids

Police said it’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Two people were injured in Grand Rapids overnight in separate shooting incidents.

The first happened around midnight on Kalamazoo Avenue near Dallas Avenue. Police said one man was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The second shooting happened less than an hour after the first, at 12:45 a.m. That incident happened on Franklin Street near Neland. Police said one man was shot, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said it’s unclear if the two shootings are connected. There is currently no suspect information.

