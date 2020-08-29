2 injured in 3-car crash in Northern Kent County

One man was transported to the hospital by Aero Med with serious injuries.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured in a chain-reaction crash that involved three vehicles Friday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said troopers responded to 14 Mile Road at Heintzelman Road in northern Kent County around 4:30 p.m.

The investigation found that a Nissan traveling west on 14 Mile Road was slowing down at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a Ford Edge. The collision pushed the Nissan into the path of an eastbound Pontiac, where a second crash occurred.

A 58-year-old man driving the Nissan was transported to to the hospital by Aero Med with serious injuries. The driver of the Pontiac was transported to the hospital by an ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Edge was not injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.

