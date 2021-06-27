2 injured in Allendale accident

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Allendale early Sunday morning.

Police say the accident occurred just before 5 a.m. when a Buick Rendezvous, driven by a 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was traveling northbound on 48th Avenue and attempted to cross Lake Michigan Drive. The Rendezvous pulled out in front of a Mazda traveling westbound on Lake Michigan Drive and the vehicles collided.

Police say the front seat passenger of the Rendezvous, a 20-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old Allendale woman, also sustained injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Rendezvous was uninjured.

The incident is still under investigation.

