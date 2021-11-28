x
2 injured in Olive Twp. rear-end crash

Police say a Ford Explorer was stopped for a traffic light when it was struck from behind by a GMC Acadia. The driver of the Explorer sustained serious injuries.
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Haven Tribune
An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County Sunday morning.

Police say the accident happened on southbound US-31 at Port Sheldon Street just before 11:30 a.m. A Ford Explorer was stopped for a traffic light when it was struck from behind by a GMC Acadia.

The driver of the Explorer was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, although they are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Acadia was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound US-31 was closed for about an hour for cleanup. All lanes have since been reopened.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

