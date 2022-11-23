2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

Police say both victims are in serious but stable condition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say both victims are in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

