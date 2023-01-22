2 children left in the cold overnight after father crashes car into Ottawa Co. lake

Investigation showed that two children, ages 8 and 10, were in the car at the time of crash, but were able to escape.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two children survived after escaping from a car, after their father, a 52-year-old Otsego man, crashed into Lake Macatawa overnight.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the man driving was pulled out of the water and pronounced dead.

Police were dispatched to the lake around 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the water in the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive in Park Township.

Investigation showed that two children, ages 8 and 10, were in the car at the time of crash, but were able to escape.

Both were soaking wet and left in the cold after attempting to door knock for help. The kids huddled together on a porch to stay warm, before finally finding a homeowner to help.

The children were taken to the hospital and treated for cold exposure before being released Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team located the car in Lake Macatawa. The body of the 52-year-old was found inside.

His name is not being released pending the ongoing investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.