MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Crews from both Muskegon and Newaygo counties, along with Michigan State Police, were called to Maple Island Road just south of Crystal Lake Road around 1 a.m. Aeromed was also dispatched to the scene.

Dispatchers confirm that two people were killed and one was hurt, but they could not provide further details.

State police had Maple Island Road shut down the entire time we were on the scene. They say more information will be released later. We will pass that information along to you as it become available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.