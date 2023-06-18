2 killed, including 10-year-old, in apparent murder-suicide in Fruitport Twp.

A 7-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman were injured by gunshots in the Father's Day shooting. as well.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a shooting in Fruitport on Father's Day, police say.

Those killed were a 10-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man.

Police say the man likely died from a self-inflicted wound following a domestic incident. Officials on scene are calling him a suspect.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Odawa Trail in the the Odeno Subdivision around 11 a.m.

Once they arrived, police found two dead inside the home and evacuated the remaining two, a 7-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman, who were also suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Trinity Hospital.

Fruitport Police were assisted by police departments from Michigan State, Norton Shores and Muskegon County.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.