2 killed after car vs. motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids

Police believe motorcycle speed is to be a factor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that left two people dead.

The incident occurred near Fulton and College Avenue at 11 p.m. on Sept. 17, Saturday night.

Police say a car was going westbound when it made a turn and struck a motorcycle going eastbound.

The 47-year-old motorcycle driver from Grand Rapids died at the scene. The 44-year-old female passenger also from Grand Rapids later died at the hospital.

Driving the car was another native, a 25-year-old woman who was not injured. There was a another passenger who has been taken to the hospital for sustaining minor injuries.

Police believe that motorcycle speed is to play a part in the crash. They say the 25-year-old was not under the influence of alcohol. Officials are unsure at this time if alcohol played a part for the motorcyclist.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at (616) 456-3771.

