2 men charged with larceny, other offenses after false reports of Amazon carjacking

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Two men are facing multiple charges after their alleged involvement in a violent crime with an Amazon delivery truck.
Demarion Brewster, 18, and Lawrence Clay, 21, are facing the following charges:
- Unlawful driving away of an automobile
- Larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000
- Conspiracy to commit that offense.
Clay is also charged with lying to police in a violent crime investigation.
The charges stem from an incident on June 28 that was originally thought to be a carjacking.
On that day, it was reported that a suspect had approached an Amazon truck with a gun at around 1 p.m. in Rockford. The suspect fled in the Amazon truck while two other suspects followed in a stolen car and ended up in Wyoming.
On Friday, June 28, Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker revealed in a release that the original report of a carjacking is false. The investigation is ongoing.
Brewster and Clay will appear in court Friday for arraignment.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.