2 men charged with larceny, other offenses after false reports of Amazon carjacking

The charges stem from an incident on June 28 that was originally thought to be a carjacking.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Two men are facing multiple charges after their alleged involvement in a violent crime with an Amazon delivery truck.

Demarion Brewster, 18, and Lawrence Clay, 21, are facing the following charges:

Unlawful driving away of an automobile

Larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000

Conspiracy to commit that offense.

Clay is also charged with lying to police in a violent crime investigation.

On that day, it was reported that a suspect had approached an Amazon truck with a gun at around 1 p.m. in Rockford. The suspect fled in the Amazon truck while two other suspects followed in a stolen car and ended up in Wyoming.

On Friday, June 28, Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker revealed in a release that the original report of a carjacking is false. The investigation is ongoing.

Brewster and Clay will appear in court Friday for arraignment.

