2 men rescued from Grand River in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men were pulled from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says that the two men said they were hot and one of them used a ladder to climb down into the river. The ladder then broke and the other man jumped in the river to help.

Once both men were in the river, they could not get out because of the broken ladder.

The two hung on to a ledge until the rescue boat could get to them, a fire crew said.

The incident happened near the Michigan Street bridge in Grand Rapids.

The men were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

