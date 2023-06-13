x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 men shot, injured in Grand Rapids shooting Tuesday evening

Both men have non-life-threatening injuries, and arrived at separate hospitals by private vehicles.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
The scene of a shooting on Dickinson and Godwin in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Godwin Avenue and Dickinson Street SE. 

Both men have non-life-threatening injuries, and arrived at separate hospitals by private vehicles.

There is no information on a suspect at this time, as police say those involved are not very cooperative. 

There have been no arrests in the case, and the investigation is still underway.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Floating solar farm coming to Plainfield Township

Before You Leave, Check This Out