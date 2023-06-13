2 men shot, injured in Grand Rapids shooting Tuesday evening

Both men have non-life-threatening injuries, and arrived at separate hospitals by private vehicles.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Godwin Avenue and Dickinson Street SE.

Both men have non-life-threatening injuries, and arrived at separate hospitals by private vehicles.

There is no information on a suspect at this time, as police say those involved are not very cooperative.

There have been no arrests in the case, and the investigation is still underway.

