2 men shot, injured in Grand Rapids shooting Tuesday evening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening, police say.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Godwin Avenue and Dickinson Street SE.
Both men have non-life-threatening injuries, and arrived at separate hospitals by private vehicles.
There is no information on a suspect at this time, as police say those involved are not very cooperative.
There have been no arrests in the case, and the investigation is still underway.
