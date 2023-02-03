2 Michigan State shooting victims discharged from the hospital Friday

One victim was released last week, while two more remain hospitalized.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Two victims of the Michigan State University mass shooting were discharged from the hospital on Friday. Two more students remain at Sparrow Hospital, one in critical condition, the other in fair condition.

A fifth student was released from the hospital last week and he identified himself as Troy Forbush, a music student at the university.

Another one of the students injured in the shooting is John Hao, a 20-year-old international student from China. He was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

The shooting occurred at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building on Monday, Feb. 13. The shooter, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, killed three and wounded five others before leading police on an hours-long manhunt.

The three killed in the shooting were identified as 20-year-old Brian Fraser, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner.

McRae shot and killed himself when found by authorities, the police said.

The two students discharged today were in serious condition when the arrived at the hospital after the shooting.

MSU officials announced that donations from the Spartan Strong fund will be covering hospital expenses and funeral costs for the victims of the shooting. The money will also go toward adding mental health services and increasing campus security measures.

