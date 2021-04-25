2 motorcyclists seriously injured after crash in Ottawa County

The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon with life-threatening injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists are in critical condition after crashing into vehicle on US-31 Sunday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on US-31 near M-104. A motorcycle, driven by a 31-year-old man from Whitehall drifted into the southbound lane of US-31 crashing, then sliding across the pavement into a vehicle.

Neither the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old from West Olive, or his passengers were injured in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital, and then later transferred to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, with critical injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

